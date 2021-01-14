UPDATE: Friday, 12:17 p.m.

EMIGRANT - A woman was rescued from a submerged car in the Yellowstone River south of Emigrant Thursday.

Montana High Patrol wrote in a Facebook post, they responded to a rollover crash on River Road and a trooper noticed the car was flipped over with the front of it underwater.

The woman was stuck in the car and the water was freezing.

The MHP trooper tied a rope around him and went into the water to rescue the woman, MHP wrote.

The back hatch would not open due to the powerful current -- the trooper smashed the back window with rescue equipment to get the woman out.

Responders helped the trooper and the woman back to shore and emergency services treated the woman. The trooper was treated for minor injuries at Livingston HealthCare and was later let out.

