LIVINGSTON, MT- There’s a video going viral right now and chances are you’ve seen it, it’s of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in Livingston Montana shopping at Dan Bailey's Outdoor Co. the video gets heated quickly.

It was posted by a man named “Dan Bailey,” but the important distinction here is that Bailey shares no affiliation with Dan Bailey's Outdoor Co. other than the fact that they share the same name.

In the video, Bailey and Carlson have a verbal exchange and Carlson appears in this one clip to be walking away from the conversation.

Given the coincidence, in the name, Dan Bailey's Outdoor Co. posted to Facebook saying,

“On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company. Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.”

The current owner of Dan Bailey's Outdoor Co. is Dale Sexton and he has called Livingston home his whole life. Sexton owned the store Timber Trials but recently acquired Dan Baileys, a store he has a deep history within the Livingston community.

Sexton spent most of the pandemic refurbishing Dan Bailey's Outdoor Co. and combining his cycling store.

Sexton's goal with the shop was to refurbish the historic storefront while also creating a new economic sector for the City of Livingston on Park Street, which many say he has done, before his ownership of the storefront most of the block set empty.

Dan Bailey's Outdoor Co. was featured in June 2020 on the Bozeman Business Boom, you can watch previous coverage here.

You can follow this link to watch the video.