"What's next for hemp in Montana?"

That's the big question on the table this week as processers and producers get set to meet in Great Falls for the next Montana Famers Union hemp meeting.

The hemp industry continues to grow here in the Treasure State, and so does the need for more education on that growth, marketing, and processing of hemp.

There will be several guest speakers at the event, talking on issues including the producer panel, processing plant, hemp marketing and more.

One of the biggest changes this year is the addition of hemp crop insurance.

Removing a large risk some producers faced this previous year.

Hemp is still a new product here in the Treasure State and with anything new, comes trial and error.

The Montana Farmers Union is hoping to take problems from this last year and turn them into solutions.

The event is Tuesday at the Times Square Building from 10am to 4pm.