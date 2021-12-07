U.S. SENATE — On Tuesday, Senator Steve Daines announced $521,655 will be awarded to the Montana Department of Justice to help support our state's justice system.

A release from Sen. Daines' office states the grant will be directed to the Forensic Science Division to help reduce backlogs and increase capacity for DNA analysis.

“We must do whatever we can to support the Montana justice system, especially as crime continues to rise in our communities,” Sen. Daines said. “This funding will help support the Montana Forensic Science Division as they work tirelessly to process the backlog of pending DNA casework.”