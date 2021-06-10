BOZEMAN, Mont. - After it was announced the Keystone XL Pipeline was canceled, Montana Conservation Voters, who sent a letter asking for the suspension of the project in 2020, released a statement.

The following is Montana Conservation Voters’ statement:

“Today’s decision means a brighter future for all Montanans and we should celebrate, ” said Whitney Tawney, Executive Director of Montana Conservation Voters. “The Keystone XL Pipeline put over 71,000 outdoor recreation jobs reliant on a clean and healthful environment in jeopardy and even more importantly threatened our tribal partners’ water supplies.”