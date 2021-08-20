BILLINGS — Bow and rifle hunting season is upon us, which is why one Montana-based company is aiming to educate people around the country on the sport.

For the Love of Hunting (FORLOH), an outdoor apparel company, has traveled across the nation to educate people on hunting and its responsibilities.

But they also offer fun opportunities around the state, such as the Elk Hunting Seminar and Bowhunter's Barbeque that took place Thursday at Blue Creek Sport Shooting.

The event offered educational opportunities, live music, food and even target shooting.

"In the last two years, the hunting community in the United States has grown 30% each year, and with that comes a lot of new hunters. So, really our goal as a brand is to teach people how to hunt and to teach them to do it in a way that is ethical, is safe, is smart," Maranda Hough, a community engagement manager for FORLOH, said.

While some don't agree with the hunting community, the group is hoping to bring some respect and dispel myths around the sport.

"Contrary to popular belief, most hunters love animals, and the killing of the animal itself is not the emphasis, it's more of the conservation and preservation of public lands, and just providing a safe place for the animals to still be managing the herds properly. That's more of what it is, as opposed to this savage, 'kill everything' nonsense that our community has been portrayed to be," Travis Hough, a community engagement manager for FORLOH, said.

As they travel across the nation sharing their products with other states, they hope that's not the only thing they can showcase.

"But also go out East to some people that we weren't familiar with and talk about western hunting and learn what these people do. So it helps, again, build the community not just inside Montana, but throughout the entire country," Travis said.

The Houghs say they plan to bring more pup-up events like the barbeque to the Treasure State.