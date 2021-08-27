Saturday morning the Billings Police Department posted an update saying Howard Widner has been located alive and well.
UPDATE:— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 28, 2021
Mr. Howard Widner has been located alive and well. Thank you. - Sgt Winden https://t.co/CVAq3ZEWv2
Previous coverage:
BILLINGS - On Friday, the Billings Police Department reported a missing homeless man who usually stays in local shelters and was last seen on Aug. 24.
According to the BPD, Howard Widner is a 54-year-old white man, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 190 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Howard needs dialysis and has other medical issues.
If you know Howard's whereabouts call BPD at (406)657-8200.