Saturday morning the Billings Police Department posted an update saying Howard Widner has been located alive and well.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS - On Friday, the Billings Police Department reported a missing homeless man who usually stays in local shelters and was last seen on Aug. 24.

According to the BPD, Howard Widner is a 54-year-old white man, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 190 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Howard needs dialysis and has other medical issues.

If you know Howard's whereabouts call BPD at (406)657-8200.