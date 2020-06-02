The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Mya Madplume has been canceled and it has been determined she is safe.

In a release, the FBI acknowledged the rapid response and great coordination of multiple law enforcement agencies in locating the teen, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services, Crow BIA Social Services, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Blackfeet Child & Family Services, Great Falls Police Department, Cut Bank Police Department, and Ernie Weyand, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Program Coordinator for the District of Montana.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing teen from the Crow Reservation.

Mya Madplume is a 15-year-old Native American female, 5'7" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Law enforcement says Mya has been missing since June 1 and is believed to have left the Crow Reservation. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Mya is possibly heading to Spokane, Washington to see her biological mother.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crow BIA Law Enforcement at 406-638-2631 or dial 911.