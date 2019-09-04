UPDATE 7:00 P.M.:

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tabitha Gopher has been canceled. Tabitha was located and is safe. Rocky Boy Police thank you for your assistance.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 21-year-old woman.

Tabitha Gopher, also known as Tabitha Standing Cloud, is an American Indian woman and described as being 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Tabitha was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the white letters "Obey" on the front.

Law enforcement believes Tabitha is in danger and may be held against her will. Tabitha was last contacted in Billings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Rocky Boy Police at 406-395-4513 or call 911.