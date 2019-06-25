MHP 2018 highway statistics report released

The Montana Highway Patrol released their 2018 annual report announcing highway activity statistics.

Total crashes overall were down by almost a thousand from 2017 to 2018.

According to MHP, there is one crash every 23 minutes in the state of Montana and one fatality every 48 hours.

There's been a couple motorcyclist fatalities in Billings in recent weeks, according to MHP, motorcycle fatalities were down by just 1 in 2018.

The confiscation of marijuana and meth has gone down more than five times the amount from 2017 to 2018. Captain Keith Edgell says those numbers can vary significantly from year to year.

"You know one year you get different seizures, you know I know the year before they got seizures of like 400, 600 pounds in one seizure and if you don't always trip on those loads that's going to drop." says Captain Edgell

And according to Montana Highway Patrol, the most fatal crashes occurred in July, and more fatal crashes occur between 3 and 4 p.m. than any other hour of the day.