MISSOULA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap.

MPD says Savannah was last seen on February 16th around 7 a.m. before school started. On that morning, she was last seen wearing a black zip up sweater and light grey sweats with black draw strings. She may be wearing a black bracelet and carrying a Nike backpack.

Savannah's destination and method of transportation are unknown at this time, but MPD says she has ties to Cut Bank, Browning, Missoula, and Washington State.

Savannah is a Native American girl, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Missoula Police say there is strong concern for her welfare. If you have any information, please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.