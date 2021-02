COLUMBUS - A Missing Person Endangered Advisory has been issued for 39-year-old Stephanie Haworth and 30-year-old Justin Sheidler.

Stephanie is a white female who is five feet four inches tall, weighs 137 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Justin is a white male who is six feet tall, weighs 118 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Stephanie and Justin left the Special K Ranch outside of Columbus with unauthorized use of a vehicle according to the advisory.

They are reportedly in a Silver 2005 Chevy Silverado with Montana plate 325804B and their direction of travel is unknown.

There is a concern for their safety as both have diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Stillwater County Sheriff at 322-5326 or 9 1 1.