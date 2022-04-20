MONTANA - The Big Horn County Sheriff's office says there is concern for the well-being of a 2-year-old boy after he was taken from his grandparent's home.

Gerome Poitra is a Native American boy, 3'4", 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, Brown Bears windbreaker jacket, red shorts with green stripes, and blue Nike shoes.

The Sheriff's Office says his non-custodial father Dexter Poitra took Gerome from his grandparent's home.

Dexter is a 25-year-old Native American man, 6'2", 160 pounds.

They were last seen in a 2016 grey Dodge Caravan with Montana plate of 22-8201C.

Anyone with information about Gerome or Dexter's whereabouts is asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780 or call 911.