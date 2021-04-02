BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 1-year-old baby.

Jaxtyn Guy is about 30 inches long and weighs 22 pounds and has light hair and blue eyes.

According to the MEPA, Jaxtyn was taken by his non-custodial father, 29-year-old Ryan Dennis Guy and is believed to be in danger.

Ryan is described as a white male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ryan may be driving a Gold 2007 Saab 95 with a black front fender and the Montana license plate CLZ539.

If you have any information on Jaxtyn or Ryan Guy, you are asked to please contact Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8460 or call 9-1-1.