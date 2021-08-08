Indigenous children have been taken away from their families and put into residential schools for many years where they were physically and sexually abused. With hundreds of bodies being found in just the last few months, researchers believe that this is just the beginning.

Sunday was a day to remember the ones who survived and ones who did not make it back to their families.

“This event is to commemorate what happened and the atrocities that took place back then and we don't want this to ever happen to our indigenous children ever again because these are our future leaders and these are the ones to tell the story and carry the story on,” Lorna Knowshisgun, an event organizer, said.

Participants walked or ran a mile wearing orange shirts that read “the children are heard."

“To us, when our children leave us and go to the other side to see our ancestors it's like they're lost still,” Goldstein Littleeagle said, an event organizer. “Across Canada and the us all these findings... the burials it's like they are heard now the children that were being silenced back then and now that they're being found everything is opening up.”

Adeline Fox brought her grandkids to the memorial and gave medicine bundles to protect them from future harm, a custom in the Cheyenne tribe

“And my little grandkids, I have them wear them at places and events like this,” Adeline Fox said, a Northern Cheyenne elder. “I have them wear their medicine bundles so they are protected from bad spirits and that's our belief.”

As people walked and ran down the path today, they passed by signs just like these ones with a location and number of bodies of indigenous children that were found. The message today, the children are heard.

“Even if people aren't hurting us right now it's a prayer, a representing prayer, that we are praying for our people”