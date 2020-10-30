BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association is hosting a memorial procession on Friday, Oct. 30 in honor of two tow truck drivers who were killed last weekend.

Nick Visser and Casie Allen were killed when they were struck by another vehicle while responding to a car broken down on I-90 near Columbus.

The memorial will start with a light display on the Rims and continue with a procession traveling through Billings.

Emergency vehicles and other tow trucks will line up along the Rims for a light display and a moment of silence starting at 7 p.m.

At 7:15 p.m., the procession will begin moving through town. The procession will include equipment and vehicles from Hanser's Automotive Towing and a coach bus for the men's families.

The procession will also include vehicles of Thin Line Towing and Recovery and other members of the Yellowstone Valley Tow Trucks Association.

No personal vehicles will be allowed to stage on the Rims due to the large response. The public is asked to watch the light display from along the procession route or anywhere the water tower can be seen.

Horns will sound to indicate the start of the memorial at 7 p.m. A moment of silence will take place, followed by a performance of Taps.

The light display will continue until 7:15 p.m., and the procession will commence. It will start along Highway 3, continue down North 27th Street until it hits I-90.

The procession will get onto I-90 and exit on South Billings Boulevard before proceeding onto Old Laurel Road. The procession will then go from Old Laurel Road back onto the interstate at the King Avenue Exit, and continue to Zoo Drive.

The procession will end at 360 Office Solutions at Pierce Parkway and Zoo Drive.

Organizers remind the public that the procession will be moving slowly and will require all vehicles to fall in tight formation in order to prevent large gaps.

Traffic control will be provided by the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Blue Line Transport, and several members of the Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association.