Medical facilities announced construction plans for new buildings in two Montana towns

Medical Facilities in two Montana towns have announced construction plans for new buildings.

Bozeman health plans to start work this summer on a $20 million clinic. Their new building will offer primary care services. The clinic will also plan on having access to additional services.

Providence Montana announced it will also break ground on a multi-million dollar project in Missoula this fall. The new building will feature an outpatient surgery center among additional services.Authorities say some services will be moved from Saint Patrick's Hospital to accommodate growing in-patient needs.

Construction could take up to four years.