Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of light snow and cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&