MDT proposes improvements on Old HWY 10

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for your input to help make old Highway 10 a safer road to travel.

MDT is asking for public input on a proposal to reconstruct nearly half a mile of Old Highway 10 about 3 miles northeast of Park CIty.

The project would begin near Snowline Vista Way, ending near open sky bend.

The proposed work includes curve reconstruction, shoulder widening, pavement markings, and new signage.

Right now, construction is tentatively planned for 2022 depending on availability of funds.

If you'd like to submit written comments, you can do so by sending them to the Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT.

You can also submit a comment online at the website here. (Project UPN 9115000)