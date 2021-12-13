...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches with local amounts up to 5 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&