BILLINGS - Alternatives, Inc and the Montana Department of Corrections issued a statement, notifying of an offender who walked away from the Passages Women’s Program.

According to the statement, Fedelia Overberg walked away from the Passages community correction program in Billings around 4:58 pm on Jan. 7.

Overberg is a 45-year-old Native American woman who five feet one inch tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Overberg was sentenced for Assault with a weapon, Robbery, Persistent offender, Theft out of Cascade County and arrived at the Passages program on Sept. 16, 2020.

The statement says Overberg should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Information concerning the whereabouts of Fedelia Overberg should be reported to law enforcement immediately.