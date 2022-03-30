Mazevo Coffee to open fourth location in Billings on King Ave

BILLINGS, MT- Business is booming in Billings, Mazevo coffee is riding that boom by adding a new location.

Mazevo posted to Instagram they would build their fourth location in the magic city on King Ave.

"We are excited to announce we are building a new location on king ave next to Olive Garden in Billings Montana," they wrote, "We are humbled by the opportunity to further serve the billings community. Thank you for all your continued support!"

Mazevo has one other location outside of Billings in the Bozeman area.

This got us wondering with coffee so important to the start of the day whats your dink?

