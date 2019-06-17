Matt Rosendale says he's "running to work for Montana" as he seeks the Republican nomination for Montana's open U.S. House seat.

Rosendale first began his public service career when he won a seat in Montana's House in 2010, and then won a Montana Senate seat in 2012. Rosendale was also the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018. He currently serves as the State Auditor, a position he has had since 2016.

Rep. Greg Gianforte, who currently holds the U.S. House seat for Montana, is running for governor of Montana in 2020.

Rosendale released this statement with the announcement:

“My commitment to give back to Montana has never been stronger. I’m running for the U.S. House to serve and work for the people of Montana. I pledge to always listen, represent our values, and protect our Montana way of life.”

“With all the gridlock and fighting back in the swamp, it’s clear Washington D.C. could learn a thing or two from Montana. I’ve rolled up my sleeves to get to work to deliver affordable and better health care to Montanans, took on the pharmaceutical industry to lower drugs costs, protected and expanded access to our public lands, and brought fiscal discipline to my office – and I’ll do the same as your next Congressman.”

“I’ll work with President Trump to always Put Montana and America First and will never stop working to make our country and Montana a better place.”

You can watch a video of his campaign announcement here.