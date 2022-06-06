YELLOWSTONE County, Mont. - As election officials prepare the polls for tomorrow's primary election, we're monitoring the discussion around a hot topic: recreational marijuana sales.

In the 2020 election, Montana voted for I-190 which legalized recreational sales. However, the road to the implementation of the law has not been smooth. Laws around the sales vary from county to county.

Yellowstone County narrowly passed the initiative with just over 50% voting for recreational sales and a little over 49% voting against it.

Commissioners voted to put the question back into voters hands in December, saying voters are now "better educated" about the issue.

We spoke to organizations that are for overturning recreational sales and against overturning recreational sales. Both sides are equally passionate about where they stand, saying it all comes down to what's best for the community.

Zach Schopp of Better Montana is a local marijuana shop owner, and says he sees people from all walks of life coming through his doors. He says many of his clients have been able to use marijuana to overcome some of their other, more harmful addictions.

He tells us he has a lot to lose if recreational marijuana sales are overturned:

Steve Zabawa is part of Safe Montana, the group advocating for overturning recreational sales. He says cannabis use should be between a patient and a doctor. He feels that easy access to marijuana leads to more illicit drugs on the streets.

Here are his remarks in full:

Polls open at the Pavilion in MetraPark at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

We will follow election results here on our website.