MONTANA - A bill on implementing recreational marijuana in Montana was heard for the first time in the state legislature Tuesday.

This is the first time we've seen an official bill hearing to implement recreational marijuana. HB 670 is a very all-encompassing bill, and it looks to change some of the parameters put in place by Initiative 190, specifically with the tax rates. It also proposes changes to the medical marijuana industry.

"If we make it difficult for those trying to operate in the legal market we will ultimately push people to the illicit market," Representative Derek Skees from House District four said.

Rep. Skees presented HB 670 in the House Business and Labor Committee Tuesday. The goal: to implement recreational marijuana with some new ideas.

"There is a trust fund to address the future negative impacts of this drug. Other states have legalized marijuana and we've watched as aspects of residents' lives have felt the cost of legal use," Rep. Skees said.

If passed, the bill would direct two-thirds of adult use marijuana revenue to be used to fund public retirement systems. It would also change the recreational marijuana tax rate to 15%, which I-190 outlined at 20%. Supporters also like that it protects smaller marijuana companies.

"It also requires, like the medical law and the initiative, that a new business comes in small. You can't parachute into Montana and open a giant warehouse," Lobbyist for Montana Cannabis Information Association Kate Cholewa said.

The bill would also put the Department of Revenue in charge of medical marijuana, meaning they would oversee both recreational and medical cannabis. This move would then bring a later recreational sales start date of March 15 of 2022, instead of Jan. 1.

But opponents have concerns with what is not in the bill.

"This body should honor the intent of the voters and pass legislation that uses the revenue from marijuana to fund our outdoor public spaces and public lands," Jake Brown, with Montana Conservation Voters, said.

The bill calls for electronic advertising of cannabis, but those against it want more language added.

"It also does not limit any advertising on web applications; It's a free for all," Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist Coleen Smith said.

The Department of Agriculture says the bill allows marijuana plants to be grown outside, something hemp farmers don't like.

"There are cross-pollination issues with hemp and marijuana, so the department supports marijuana only being grown indoors," Ian Foley, with the Department of Agriculture, said.

The bill would also increase the medical marijuana tax rate to 5%, which is currently at 4% in the state. Another implementation bill from Representative Mike Hopkins will be heard later this week.