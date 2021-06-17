BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man with previous felony convictions that prohibited him from owning firearms was sentenced Friday.

According to the Department of Justice, on Dec. 19, 2019, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents learned from a confidential informant that 36-year-old Wayne Jennings Cooper wanted to sell firearms and drugs court documents say.

Cooper was found to have previous felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing firearms and that he was on state probation following an investigation.

A controlled purchase was set up by agents where cooper sold an individual a .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol along with a loaded magazine.

Cooper also reportedly gave the individual what was purported to be five grams of meth but turned out to be a cutting agent.

Wayne Jennings Cooper has been sentenced to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.