BILLINGS, Mont. - A 33-year-old man is pleading guilty after he reportedly hit a person on the head with a rifle, stole their truck and then set it on fire.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at a residence in Ashland, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government claims multiple people were drinking at the residence, including Channing Lee Ziler.

Witnesses said Ziler was violent that night, and that Ziler was holding a rifle when the victim arrived.

Ziler reportedly said, “this looks like someone I can slap around,” before hitting the victim in the head with the rifle.

The release says Ziler, the victim and another person then took the victim’s truck.

Another 9-1-1 call was received by law enforcement that the truck had run out of gas and that Ziler had set it on fire to stay warm in below zero temperatures.

Ziler left the scene with the other individual, and law enforcement reportedly found the victim by the truck.

The victim was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment of injuries.

Channing Lee Ziler pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.