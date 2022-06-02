BILLINGS, Mont. - The man who barricaded himself and held his family hostage at a home in the Heights for several hours is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Court documents say it all started on Sunday, May 29, when neighbors reported a man, later identified as Robert Raymond Janz, was armed with a pistol and going up to random houses and banging on the door, demanding they come outside while yelling profanities.

Officers searching the area learned Janz lived in a house on Solita Dr., and a Billings Police Officer was able to get permission from a neighbor to go inside their house to view Janz’s backyard.

The officer saw Janz and noted he matched the description that neighbors gave.

Law enforcement determined they would not try to contact Janz at the time because he had mental health problems, an outstanding no-bond partner or family member assault warrant, and stated he wanted to kill officers.

An officer was able to get in touch with his daughter, who gave them Janz’s phone number, but calls went unanswered.

When the woman called the officer back, she told the officer that she was on the phone with her mother, one of the hostages in the house, who told her Janz was holding her against her will and would kill her if she tried to leave or talked to police.

Officers were able to talk to the hostage, who confirmed she was being held against her will, that Janz had a gun and that she was too scared to try and escape.

She then said Janz left the home and was walking down the street with a gun.

Outside of the home, law enforcement was giving Janz commands to stop walking, put his hands in the air and not reach for the gun. Documents say Janz ignored the orders and walked up to the front of his house and urinated in the bushes. Documents says he wasn’t making any sense as he talked at the officers.

When he tried to go back in, Janz reportedly found the door to the house locked, so he grabbed a chair on the porch and used it to climb onto the roof and get inside through an upper-level window.

Officers also saw two women trying to escape the house, and one officer took a shield and broke open a section of the fence to safely remove the two hostages.

One of the hostages told officers that two people were still inside and that Janz was holding them hostage.

SWAT arrived on the scene and were developing a plan for extraction when the two people inside were able to climb through a back window to escape.

SWAT made multiple attempts to speak with Janz when he would go outside to smoke, however, he would go back inside every time.

Eventually, SWAT used the BEAR vehicle to ram the house and pulled off a portion of the front of the structure.

Tear gas was used, and when Janz came out of the house he was hit with bean bags before being taken into custody. He was taken to the Billings Clinic for examination.

The people who were held hostage inside the house were interviewed. Documents say Janz’s son told officers that around 8:00 that morning, Janz was going on a walk and was walking up to houses to see if the “devil was inside them.”

They said that it was during this “devil checking” that Janz saw the police and began walking back to the house, and that all the doors were locked because the people in the house were afraid of what Janz would do because he hates the police.

All of the hostages went into one room and after a few minutes, two of them were able to escape through the window.

The teen told police that Janz was telling him to get ready to defend his home and his mother. He said he knew what that meant, but that he was not a killer. The teen said he was sadly preparing to lay down his life to protect his mother.

The young man also told police that the suspect’s threats were directed at police, not his own family.

When police interviewed his wife, she told them she has been married to the suspect for 22 years, and over the last two years, his behavior had changed drastically.

The woman informed police that Janz pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint last year for an incident where he took her took the woods and attempted to perform and exorcism on her.

She says she leaves in fear every day.

Both the wife and son of the suspect say they believe the suspect is gravely mentally ill.

Robert Raymond Janz has since been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

An investigation is ongoing.