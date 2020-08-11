Rosebud County Deputy Coroner Stephanie Heim identifies the decedent found on Monday night on the Northern Cheyenne reservation as 43-year-old Corey Wolf Black, also known as Corey Blackwolf.

The cause of death is still being determined by autopsy.

We are aware of graphic video being circulated on social media that is allegedly linked to Corey's death. We are working to verify the validity of the video and whether it is linked to his death.

The FBI and BIA are jointly investigating a death that happened Monday night on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

A video sent to the KULR-8 newsroom shows from a distance what appears to be several people trying to move a body lying on the ground. KULR-8 has not been able to independently verify the video is related to the investigation, and due to the graphic content, we will not be showing it.

The investigation is ongoing.