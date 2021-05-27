BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is traveling through Montana as part of a 15,000-mile journey to spread awareness about a rare form of cancer, cholangiocarcinoma.

Dave Fleischer was joined by his wife Linda for the first leg of the trip. They passed through Billings on March 26.

Dave and Linda's Fleischer's daughter Sarah passed away from cholangiocarcinoma in 2018. The trip is a way to honor her and, Dave said, to bring hope to those who need it the most.

"I would say the day we found out it was cholangiocarcinoma, it was like a bomb went off," Dave Fleischer said. "That's how I would describe it. And, I think that's the reaction from most people when they're diagnosed with cancer."

"It was crushing," Linda Fleischer said.

Linda is making the first leg of the trip with Dave. They are visiting survivors and caregivers of those affected by this disease. One of those people is Melinda Bachini, an 11-year survivor of Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma.

"It was crazy," Bachini said of fighting the cancer. "It was scary. And, there's a lot of fear. I have strong faith, so I wasn't so worried or scared about dying, but I was scared to death to leave my kids without a mother."

The Fleischers also visited Kris Volland who cared for her husband who passed away from cholangiocarcinoma in 2015. One of the things she learned was the importance of not waiting to do those things you want to do.

"I also learned that one of the things was, we said, 'We should go do this, we should see my sister or we should go see your sister in Texas or go to Alaska,' and we never did that," Volland said. "Afterwards, I was standing there looking at everything and going, 'We didn't do any of it together.' So, one of the things I've tried to do since then is a lot of those 'We should have done.' I tried to do a lot of those. I went and saw my sister. I spent some time in Alaska."

Fleischer was on day 7 of his trip when he arrived in Billings. In addition to visiting patients and caregivers, Fleischer is also visiting at least 15 towns in the United States named Hope. This year is the 15th anniversary of The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.