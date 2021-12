BILLINGS, Mont. - A man has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a crash on Nov. 29.

On Nov. 29, an Audi QTO was eastbound on Mailbox Rd. when it struck a dog.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the driver overcorrected and the car went off the side of the roadway.

After leaving the road the Audi overturned and the driver was ejected.

MHP reports the driver, a 25-year-old man from Billings later succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 2.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.