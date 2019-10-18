Man sets fire to apartment door with woman and child inside, partially evacuating Billings complex

The Grandview Apartments were partially evacuated Friday morning, after a man set fire to the door of an apartment.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender said a Halloween door decoration was intentionally set on fire with occupants inside the apartment. According to Sergeant Jensen of the Billings Police, the occupants were a woman and a young child.

Fender said the fire alarm notified the occupants in the building and everyone was safely evacuated.

Sgt. Jensen said no one was hurt. He said a man was taken into custody in connection with this incident.

It happened on 28th Street West around 3:45 am. Fender said damage is estimated to be about $500.