BILLINGS - A 42-year-old man who was arrested in connection to a shooting in Shepherd has been sentenced to prison.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government claimed that Gregg Allen Johnson introduced co-defendant, James Higgins to another person in the parking lot of a Walmart in Billings.

Higgens reportedly paid the person $3,000 for a large amount of meth and received a package wrapped in a black plastic that the person said was meth.

The DOJ reports the person did not give Higgens meth and that he was actually given a brick of rock salt.

When Higgins realized he had been given rock salt, he, a friend and Johnson went to the person’s house to get his money back while Higgins, Johnson and the friend were all reportedly were armed.

When no one answered the door, they pounded on the door before the friend entered through a rear door.

After the friend entered the rear door, the DOJ reports shooting started.

Video from security cameras at the residence showed the friend firing his pistol into the home.

Johnson later admitted firing his weapon and numerous shell casing found matched the caliber of the firearm he was carrying.

There was no evidence that Higgins brandished or fired his firearm.

Higgins has pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing on March 29.

Gregg Allen Johnson, 42, pleaded guilty on Oct. 29, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Johnson was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison and to five years of supervised release.