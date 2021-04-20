BILLINGS - At an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning, Lorenzo Harris pleaded not guilty to two felony charges, including deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

Harris also faces a charge of tampering with witnesses.

Harris is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a house party in Billings in December 2020.

Prosecutors asked for a two million dollar bond, but the judge set it at one million dollars.

Judge Michael Moses had some strong words for Harris who has appeared before him a number of times.

"It seems to me that a high bond of one million dollars is most appropriate in this particular case. We have one of the most serious offenses that you can possibly commit as an individual in this country. A man is dead," Moses said.

"These are allegations, of course. But Mr. Harris has a terrible record before this court concerning appearances and following the orders of this court."

Harris was also ordered not to have contact with any witnesses by the judge, not even his mother.

Harris seemed to be frustrated with this stipulation, saying these allegations against him are being fabricated. After a moment, Harris composed himself and apologized to the judge and the hearing concluded without further incident.

A trial date has not yet been set.