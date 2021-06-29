BILLINGS, Mont. - A man charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Adrian Goodbear last year changed his plea in Yellowstone County District Court today.

Adriano Fowler was originally charged with deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement and a felony count of assault with a weapon.

Under the agreement, the deliberate homicide charge is dropped and Fowler pleads guilty to assault with a weapon charge.

Fowler was arrested and charged in September 2020 after police found Goodbear dead in his car in the alley behind the Rodeway Inn in Downtown Billings.

During the change of plea hearing, Fowler acknowledged he argued with the victim on the night in question. During that altercation, Fowler acknowledged that he had a glass bottle in his hand, which he broke and used to strike at Goodbear, cutting his arm.

Fowler admitted that he had no legal justification for the assault.

Sentencing for the charge will be set at a later date.