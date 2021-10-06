BILLINGS, Mont. - A man accused of shooting a pedestrian has been sentenced.

According to the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government alleged 31-year-old Fabian Cruz Dawes was parked in a car near a confidence store in Crow Agency on April 7.

Dawes then reportedly pulled up to the victim who was walking with another person and had a short conversation before firing a single 9 mm bullet, striking the victim in the leg.

After that Dawes drove away at a high rate of speed.

In May, Dawes pleaded guilty to an information charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday, Fabian Cruz Dawes was sentenced to seven years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.