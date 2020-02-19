Update (9:00am, Feb. 20): The man who was found dead inside a sanitation truck at the Billings landfill has been identified as James Joseph Brown, 50, of Billings.

According to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney, the cause of death was asphyxiation and crush injuries. Mahoney is ruling the death accidental.

The body of an adult man was found at the Billings Regional Landfill shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18.

Billings police said the body was found amongst trash inside a garbage truck at the landfill. Multiple police cars were in the area, although Lt. Wooley of the Billings Police Department says detectives are now clear of the landfill.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.