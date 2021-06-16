KINSEY, Mont. - A man driving in the wrong lane on I-94 was killed after colliding with a commercial vehicle.

Montana Highway Patrol reports a 1996 Ford F-150 was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 160 when it approached a right hand curve.

A 2002 Kenworth with a trailer was approaching the curve as well driving westbound and swerved to miss the Ford, both vehicles colliding in the roadway.

The Ford reportedly spun and came to a rest on the shoulder, and the Kenworth came to a rest on the side of the road and caught fire.

The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old man from Ashland, was reported to not have been wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 30-year-old man from Richmond Hills, New York, was reported to be wearing a seat belt and was injured.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.