BILLINGS - Brian Dean Prettyweasel, a man who was at the center of a manhunt in Billings in 2020, is back in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility after allegedly committing another crime.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says Prettyweasel was involved in a pursuit that started out as a call for suspicious activity just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. Linder says when a deputy responded to the are of Huntington Hills area near Highway 87 East, two vehicles on a property fled and the pursuit began. Linder says one vehicle got away, but the deputy was able to follow the second vehicle as it fled towards Pryor. During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into another car in a yard at a residence in Pryor and the suspect fled on foot.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, including BIA and the U.S. Marshals Office. A responding BIA officer eventually took Prettyweasel into custody. Linder says Prettyweasel will likely be charged with trespassing for Yellowstone County, and other charges are likely pending.

The crashed vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen from Billings.

Prettyweasel is currently booked on a federal hold at YCDF. During an appearance in federal court on Friday, Prettyweasel's supervised release was revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Prettyweasel was one of two suspects at the center of major manhunt in the Billings area in August of 2020. He was arrested in Butte after nearly a month on the run. He was extradited back to Yellowstone County and appeared in court in September on charges that were unrelated to the manhunt and alleged crimes connected to that incident. He was also being held on violations of his supervised release. It is unclear when Prettyweasel was released after that appearance.

We will continue to follow any developments in Prettyweasel's cases.