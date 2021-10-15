WOLF POINT, Mont. - A man accused of breaking into a house and attacking a victim with a bat has pleaded guilty.

Harry B. Azure pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury Friday the Department of Justice (DOJ) reports.

The government alleged that Azure and another individual broke through the door of the victim’s residence in Wolf Point on Nov. 19, 2019.

After breaking in, they reportedly struck the victim multiple times in the head with a small baseball bat and left.

The victim was treated at a local hospital before being flown to Billings due to the severity of his injuries.

Law enforcement was told by the victim that the assault happened days after an incident involving the other individual.

Azure faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release according to the DOJ.