BILLINGS, Mont. - A man facing several counts of cruelty to animals in the Billings area has been sentenced to one year in prison with the time suspended after pleading guilty.

In court Thursday, Michael Bigelow withdrew his initial not guilty plea and plead guilty to 11 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Bigelow was initially being charged with four felony counts aggravated animal cruelty, and nine misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. Under his plea agreement, the felonies were reduced to additional misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, and the court dismissed two of the charges.

Court documents say that during the hearing, Bigelow was sentenced to one year in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, with all of this time suspended, and was placed on probation.

Documents say Bigelow is placed on probation under the rules and regulations of the State Department of Probation and Parole with special conditions as set forth in the Acknowledgement and Waiver of Rights by Plea of Guilty and Plea Agreement.

If Bigelow is compliant with the conditions of sentencing and probation, his probation may be terminated after five and a half years at the discretion of his probation officer.

The court also ordered Bigelow to pay Yellowstone County $3,287.88 in restitution.

At the time of this article was published, Bigelow was still in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.