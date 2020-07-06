Yellowstone National Park - Xanterra announced Monday that additional lodging options will open in the coming weeks at Yellowstone National Park.

The Sandpiper Lodge at Lake Yellowstone Hotel opened on Friday, July 3, with a limited number of Standard lodge rooms.

On July 10th Xanterra will open a limited number of premium lodge rooms at Old Faithful Snow Lodge as well as Superior lodge rooms, Standard lodge rooms, and suites at Canyon Lodge.

On July 17the Xanterra will open a limited number of hotel rooms at Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

Xanterra says that food service is unchanged, with take-out available at Mammoth, Old Faithful, Canyon, and Lake areas.

Xanterra is now requiring visitors and guests to wear face coverings when in indoor public spaces of their facilities, and when not able to maintain proper distance in outdoor areas (queuing up for services, for example.) This is not a NPS requirement.

Details on our operations and health and safety plan can be found on our Health & Safety webpage.