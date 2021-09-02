LOCKWOOD, Mont. - An armed robbery was reported at Casey’s Corner in Lockwood last weekend.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 28, two men reportedly robbed Casey’s Corner.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in identifying the two people involved in the robbery.

A suspect wearing a red bandana is described as a tall, white man in his early 20’s. The second suspect wearing a pink bandana is described as a white male, early 20's, shorter and with a heavier build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 or by messaging them on Facebook @YellowstoneCountySheriffsOffice.

Detective Donahue is investigating the case reference case number 21-720180.