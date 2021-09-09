FORSYTH, Mont. - Law enforcement worked together outside of their typical duties Thursday morning to help an injured bird found in Forsyth.

Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Richard Drake, saw what he believed was an injured goose at the Town Pump in Forsyth.

Deputy William Wright and Sergeant Josh Jonas helped Trooper Drake in securing the animal.

After it was caught, it was reportedly apparent the animal was not a goose, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) identified it as an American Bittern, which is a medium-sized heron according to FWP.

The Animal House Veterinary Clinic helped the officers in finding that the Bittern had an injured wing, and the sheriff’s office noted that the injury was nothing significant.

“Thankfully with the help of all parties, the Bittern is being taken in for rehab, to be looked after and is expected to be in good health after a few days,” the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said.