The Laurel Police Department is investigating an unattended death on the 600 block of 5th Avenue.

There is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public.

Laurel Police say the investigation is in its' early stages and the department anticipates processing the scene through Tuesday, February 11th.

Laurel Police asks the public to avoid any unnecessary travel through the area, and encourages parents transporting children and children walking to schools along 5th Avenue or West 6th Street to consider an alternate route.

