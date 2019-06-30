Laurel PD sends fireworks reminder

Laurel Police is putting out a reminder for the use of fireworks within city limits as we approach the 4th of July. In recent days, Laurel PD has received numerous fireworks complaints.

They want to remind everyone that lighting off fireworks is illegal within city limits of Laurel except on the following days:

On July 2nd and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

On July 4th from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the morning of the 5th.

Laurel PD is also sending a reminder that lighting off fireworks is legal in Yellowstone County.