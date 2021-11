LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects after a theft of over $5,000 worth of items.

According to the Laurel Police Department, the items were taken from Ace Hardware.

The suspects were seen in a fenced-off area on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 around 9:00 pm and left in a white Dodge Journey without a front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737. Case 1122.