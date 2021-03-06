LAUREL, Mont. - A drive-thru donation was held in Laurel Saturday. The community is raising money to rebuild the 15-year-old Kiwanis Kids Kingdom Playground.

"So this is a really loved park in our community and surrounding communities, we have a lot of schools and a lot of different groups that come from Park City and Bridger and all over the place to use this park," says Event Coordinator, Kara Thomae.

Thomae says the city approached Grace Bible Church about leading the fundraising of $150,000 to rebuild the wooden playground. According to Thomae, the new playground will be made out of powder-coated metal and should have a 25 to 30-year life span.

Dozens of Laurel residents, including local renaissance enthusiasts, joined the event to show their support.

"They’re giving time, their giving raffle baskets and we're just hoping to raise enough money to get the project started," said Thomae.

Laurel has raised $30,000 of the $150,000. They plan to start building the new park in May, with hopes of completing the project between June and August this year.

Thomae is not shocked by the support of her community, but thanks all those who have donated and the renaissance group that helped bring attention to the event.

"They came down to be our kingdom for this event today and it's been a lot of fun having them out."

If you missed the drive-thru donation event, you can still donate to the Laurel Community Foundation online here.