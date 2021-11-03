UPDATE, SEPT. 3 AT 11:56 AM:

The City of Laurel announced the City Hall, City Court and City Shops will be temporarily closed, Friday, Nov. 5 so city staff can attend Mayor Tom Nelson’s funeral service.

According to the city, the closure will be between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

LAUREL, Mont. - The City of Laurel’s Mayor, Thomas C. Nelson has passed away.

City Attorney Sam Painter made the announcement Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mayor Thomas C. Nelson. Mayor Nelson became a Council Member in 2010 and subsequently became Mayor in 2018. Throughout his tenure on Council, he served on various Boards, Committees, and Commissions. He spent the past 11 years giving back to his community. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Renee, as well as his family and friends,” Painter wrote in a release.