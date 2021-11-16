UDPATE: NOV. 16 AT 5:55 P.M.

BPD reports, all lanes have reopened in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS — Three eastbound lanes in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North are being blocked due to downed power lines.

The Billings Police Department reports, there are power lines down and sparking on the road. Travelers should use an alternate route at this time.